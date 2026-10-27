

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $847.5 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $590.0 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $7.377 billion from $6.106 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $847.5 Mln. vs. $590.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $7.377 Bln vs. $6.106 Bln last year.



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