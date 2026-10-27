

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.174 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.275 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $7.546 billion from $6.972 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.174 Bln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $7.546 Bln vs. $6.972 Bln last year.



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