

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced on Tuesday that it would launch a series of holiday promotions, including Doorbusters, early Black Friday offers and Cyber Week deals, through the end of the year.



The company said Doorbuster promotions would begin on October 30, followed by Early Black Friday deals starting November 6. Best Buy said it would offer 10 days of Black Friday Doorbusters and deals beginning November 19.



Best Buy added that Cyber Week deals would run from December 1 through December 6, while a Last-Minute Savings event is scheduled for December 18 through December 24.



The retailer said members of its 'My Best Buy Plus' and 'My Best Buy Total programs' would earn double rewards on purchases between November 19 and December 6 and receive access to exclusive promotional offers.



Best Buy also said it would offer a holiday price-match guarantee, extended store hours from November 1 and an extended holiday return policy through January 2027.



Shares of Best Buy fell 0.47% to $97.45 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session down 1.92%.



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