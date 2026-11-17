

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Tuesday said its 2026 Black Friday sale will begin November 19, offering 10 days of deals on popular technology products and other holiday gifts.



The sale will feature discounts on Apple MacBook Air laptops, iPhone 17 Pro models, TCL televisions, HP laptops, Sony headphones and Samsung smartphones, among other products.



Moreover, My Best Buy members will be able to purchase a $100 Best Buy gift card for $60 during an in-store-only Black Friday promotion on November 27. At least 50 gift cards will be available at each store, while supplies last.



The retailer will also offer a 24-hour flash sale on Thanksgiving Day through its app and website, followed by Cyber Sunday and Cyber Monday promotions with discounts of up to 50%.



Cyber Week deals will run from December 1 to 6. Plus and Total members can also earn double rewards on purchases made between November 19 and December 6.



On the NYSE, Best Buy shares closed down 0.69% at $103.35 on Monday.



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