

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to a double-digit level in the third quarter, the statistical office INE reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 10.18 percent in the third quarter, which was up from 9.87 percent in the preceding period. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.45 percent.



The unemployment rate was expected to rise marginally to 9.9 percent.



Unemployment increased by 95,900 to 2.59 million in the third quarter. At the same time, the number of employed people increased by 73,600 from the prior quarter to 22.85 million, data showed.



Employment gains were concentrated in the services sector, which added 235,600 jobs. Meanwhile, agriculture shed 58,300 positions, industry lost 54,400 jobs, and construction reported a fall of 49,300.



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