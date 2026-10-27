HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today announced that the All-New MAZDA CX-5 with "Google built-in"*1, featured in the U.S., Canadian, European, and Japanese specifications, now supports Google Gemini, an advanced AI assistant *1*2. The update is available free of charge through Google Play*1. With Gemini, customers can operate vehicle functions*3 and access information hands-free simply by speaking naturally, just as they would in everyday conversation.Mazda pursues human-centered vehicle development, aiming to balance the "Joy of Driving" with safety and peace of mind by creating an environment that supports drivers and enables them to focus on driving without strain. To achieve this, Mazda is developing a human-machine interface designed to minimize the driver's eye movement and operational burden. The addition of this advanced voice control functionality is part of that effort.Gemini is an advanced AI assistant that enables natural, everyday conversation. Since it responds based on the flow of the conversation and the customer's intent, there is no need to memorize specific voice commands. Simply by speaking, drivers can intuitively search for destinations and routes, adjust the air conditioning, play music, and more-all without taking their eyes or attention off the road ahead-thereby supporting an environment where drivers can concentrate on driving. Furthermore, through conversation, you can find places to stop that match your current mood or purpose, bringing new discoveries and encounters to your daily travels.Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value of "Radically Human," and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences in customers' daily lives.Gemini provides natural and intuitive voice control through the following features.In addition to setting destinations in Google Maps *5, find stopovers that match your mood or purposeSimply speak to set navigation, get destination details and real-time traffic information, and check your estimated time of arrival. You can also ask "Gemini" to find places that meet specific criteria, such as "a highly rated cafe with outdoor seating along the route."Adjust vehicle settings, such as the air conditioning, hands-free operationYou can control the vehicle through natural conversation rather than fixed commands. Simply tell Gemini what you need-such as "It's cold inside and the windows are fogged up"-and it will adjust the climate control accordingly.Enjoy entertainmentCustomize your media experience to suit your preferences. Instead of requesting a specific song, you can ask Gemini to play music that matches your mood or activity while driving. You can also ask questions about the song currently playing or easily resume an audiobook from where you left off.Gemini Live (Available in beta version)Your drive can also become a place to boost productivity or spark new ideas. With "Gemini Live," you can have natural, free flowing conversation while planning a family trip or practicing complex work-related conversations.*1 Google, Google Play, and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.*2 Some connected apps require setup. Compatibility and availability vary. 18+.*3 Only certain functions are supported.*4 Illustrative purposes only. Actual vehicle may differ.*5 Google Maps is a trademark of Google LLC.Source: MazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.