Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Congratulates Shore Fire Media Estate Clients on 2026 Milestones

Estates of John Coltrane, Miles Davis and John Prine Celebrate Landmark Birthdays With Releases, Partnerships, Events and More; Fela Kuti to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary Shore Fire Media and the creative communications agency's estate clients on a milestone year of birthdays, major honors and awards, and more. The estates of jazz icons John Coltrane and Miles Davis are both observing centennials this year with landmark releases, partnerships and events; folk legend Prine's 80th birthday was recently commemorated with tribute concerts, panel discussions and much more; and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month. Read on for further details.

The Estate of John Coltrane

More than fifty-eight years after his passing, John Coltrane - who would have turned 100 on Sept. 23 - remains one of the most vital and influential figures in modern culture. The Coltrane Estate is marking the occasion with COLTRANE 100, a year-long global celebration honoring an artist whose work permanently reshaped the language, ambition and purpose of music. Coltrane's 100th birthday is being honored with a host of box set releases, tributes, concerts, listening events, a capsule collection with boutique clothing brand Corridor, a Coltrane Cold Foam at Blue Bottle Coffee and a newly-released photo essay book edited by his son Ravi Coltrane, among other activations. Rolling Stone offered an exclusive excerpt of "Coltrane: The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend" in July, while the Wall Street Journal described the book as a "monument" and "a must for Coltrane fans and jazz fans generally" - stating that "it may be necessary as well for people who know nothing and care little about jazz, simply because Coltrane was such a singular figure in American creative culture." Ravi Coltrane has also recently appeared on NPR's Fresh Air and Track Star for interviews about his father's music and legacy. Downbeat Magazine paid tribute in their September cover story, centennial celebrations were further detailed in Billboard and Coltrane was featured in a series of clues on Jeopardy! earlier this year. New releases celebrating the centennial have also been featured in fall preview stories in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The Estate of Miles Davis

A visionary musician, painter and style icon whose centennial was observed on May 26, Davis spent five decades redefining sound and reshaping the boundaries of creative expression. An ambitious celebration of the artist's legacy, spearheaded by the Miles Davis Estate and Reservoir (Nasdaq:RSVR), is well underway - uniting world-class cultural institutions, brands, record labels and more. Simon & Schuster also published the centennial edition of Davis' autobiography "Miles" with a new cover and forewords by Hanif Abdurraqib and Nas - which Rolling Stone debuted. The New York Times invited artists including Erykah Badu, Damson Idris and esperanza spalding to detail their favorite songs, and shared a "Visual Dictionary" on Davis being "the pre-eminent avatar of cool." The Wall Street Journal published an extensive cultural commentary, remarking that Davis "remains one of the defining artists of the 20th century." The Los Angeles Times interviewed Chuck D, Carlos Santana, Flea and others on why Davis "is the GOAT," Jeopardy! featured Davis in a clue and Track Star hosted an interview with Davis' son Erin Davis and nephew Vince Wilburn, Jr. as well as legendary bassist and Davis collaborator Ron Carter. "Miles & Juliette" - starring Idris ("F1") as Davis and Anamaria Vartolomei ("Mickey 17") as Juliette Gréco, directed by Bill Pohlad and co-produced by Pohlad, Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman - is forthcoming.

The Estate of Fela Kuti

Kuti - the pioneering Nigerian musician, activist, composer and creator of Afrobeat - is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, and is the first African solo artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The posthumous honor will take place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. One of this year's Peabody Award winners in the arts category, the 12-episode podcast series "Fela Kuti: Fear No Man" premiered last fall. Hosted by four-time Peabody Award-winner Jad Abumrad, this in-depth documentation of Kuti's life and legacy was culled from over 200 conversations with his family, friends, historians, activists, luminaries and fans including President Barack Obama, Ayo Edebiri, David Byrne, Brian Eno and Santigold - and also includes previously recorded interviews with Paul McCartney, Questlove and Burna Boy. Landing at No. 1 on the New Yorker's "Best Podcasts of 2025," the magazine described it as "bursting with life, humor, pain, interesting ideas, and, of course, sharp, catchy, hypnotic music ... both danceable and, by its end, profoundly heartbreaking." The Peabody win adds to a tremendous year for Kuti's music and legacy. "Fela Kuti: Fear No Man" also earned the 2026 Webby Award for best limited series in the podcasts category, and the Recording Academy honored Kuti with a lifetime achievement award - which was accepted by his children Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Kunle Kuti and Shalewa Kuti.

The Estate of John Prine

On Oct. 8, ahead of what would have been Prine's 80th birthday, a community of artists and fans including John C. Reilly, Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra, Kathleen Edwards, Steve Earle, Jordan Davis, Ratboys, Valerie June, Shemekia Copeland and others came together for Souvenirs: 80 Years of John Prine, a sold-out show at the Chicago Theatre honoring an immortal body of work that has inspired, comforted and connected generations. During the show, Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson made a surprise appearance to proclaim that Oct. 10 - the songwriter's actual birthday - would be John Prine Day, in Prine's adopted hometown. As the centerpiece to a five-day series of celebrations that took place from Oct. 7-11, all proceeds from Souvenirs benefited the Hello in There Foundation's ongoing grantmaking in Prine's memory, which - since its creation by the Prine family in 2021 - has provided nearly $1.5 million in community grants to more than 100 organizations addressing issues like food insecurity, housing, mental health, immigrant and refugee justice, addiction recovery and more. The Prine-founded label Oh Boy Records also celebrates a milestone in 2026, marking 45 years in business as one of the longest-running artist-founded labels in the country. Earlier this month, Oh Boy released "Found Dogs" - a newly curated archival release celebrating the 30th anniversary of Prine's 1995 LP, "Lost Dogs + Mixed Blessings."

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

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James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-congratulates-shore-fire-media-estate-clients-on-2026-milestones-1242088