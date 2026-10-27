

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced on Tuesday that it intends to offer senior notes of its indirect subsidiary Blackstone Reg Finance Co., L.L.C., subject to market and other conditions.



The company said the notes would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and certain indirect subsidiaries.



Blackstone said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



The notes will be offered under an existing shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said.



Shares of Blackstone rose 1.53% to $120.90 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session up 0.92%.



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