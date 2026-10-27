

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing and delivery company Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with supermarket cooperative Key Food Stores to add grocery delivery from participating Key Food member stores to the Uber Eats platform.



The companies said customers would be able to order groceries from more than 300 Key Food member stores across the U.S. Northeast and Florida through the Uber Eats app.



The partnership includes stores operating under banners such as Key Food, Food Universe, SuperFresh, The Food Emporium and Food Dynasty, the companies said.



Customers will have access to fresh produce, meat, seafood, pantry items and household products through on-demand and scheduled delivery options.



The companies said the partnership is available to eligible Key Food cooperative stores that choose to join the Uber Eats marketplace.



Shares of Uber Technologies rose 0.50% to $66.46 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session down 0.85%.



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