CFB Oracle gives exchanges and application developers access to CF Benchmarks indices across crypto, equities, commodities, FX, and staking and rates, with signed delivery and onchain verification.

CF Benchmarks, the leading regulated cryptocurrency index provider, today launched CFB Oracle, a service that gives exchanges and application developers access to CF Benchmarks indices with signed delivery and onchain verification. CF Benchmarks is an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator under the UK Benchmarks Regulation. Its indices already underpin products from CME Group, BlackRock and Kalshi. CF Benchmarks is part of Payward, the unified financial infrastructure platform behind Kraken and a growing family of products serving consumers, institutions and pro traders.

CFB Oracle is available on Ethereum mainnet, HyperEVM and Robinhood Chain, enabling applications to verify CF Benchmarks index values onchain. The service can also be made available on other EVM-compatible chains.

CFB Oracle covers crypto, equities, fixed income, commodities, FX, multi-asset indices, and staking and interest rates from launch, so builders can source reference data for markets across multiple asset classes from one provider. Coverage includes 24/7 equity prices derived from tokenised equities, fixed-income reference prices derived from tokenised assets, and digital-asset capitalisation and sector indices. The full index range is available to explore at https://www.cfbenchmarks.com/cfb-oracle/explorer.

"We are launching the CFB Oracle in response to demand from dApps and users alike for our regulated, battle-tested benchmarks to be made available onchain," said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks. "This will help power the next phase of blockchain adoption as tokenisation and DeFi development accelerate. We're looking forward to working with the DeFi ecosystem alongside the institutional partners that already rely on our benchmarks."

Each CFB index has a published methodology that identifies its underlying data sources and explains how inputs are screened and combined to calculate the index. For core crypto benchmarks, inputs include market data taken directly from constituent exchanges. Builders and market participants can read the rules behind a price before they use it for valuation, liquidation or settlement. For regulated benchmarks, those rules sit within formal oversight, with documented processes for managing methodology changes and exceptions.

Every index has a single publication frequency, available to all clients. CF Benchmarks does not sell early access or faster update tiers for the same index, so all participants reference the same price on equal publication terms. CF Benchmarks also signs the values it supplies through CFB Oracle, which lets applications verify their origin and integrity onchain.

CFB Oracle will be the oracle provider for Payward's forthcoming onchain perpetual futures for US clients, powered by Hyperliquid. The Payward product launch remains subject to regulatory approval.

"CFB Oracle was the natural choice as the spot index provider for our forthcoming onchain perps for US clients, powered by Hyperliquid," said Jon Pham, Head of US Derivatives at Payward. "CFB's trusted benchmarks and long track record supporting major products and markets provide the ideal foundation for building transparent, deep and liquid markets for regulated onchain derivatives."

CFB Oracle supports perpetual futures, price-based prediction markets, futures and options, and tokenised portfolios. Depending on the product and the agreed index usage, its reference prices can support position valuation, margin, liquidation and settlement.

About CF Benchmarks

CF Benchmarks is the leading regulated cryptocurrency index provider. Authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (UK FCA) under the UK Benchmarks Regulation (UK BMR). CF Benchmarks (FRN 847100) is on the FCA Benchmarks Register. Benchmark indices are provided through fully replicable public methodologies and transparent governance, for tracking, valuing and settling risk in cryptocurrency products and services.

CF Benchmarks' indices are integrated into some of the largest regulated crypto products by assets and trading volumes, including IBIT by BlackRock, CME Group crypto futures and options and prediction market contracts from Kalshi and Polymarket USA. In total, over $120bn of assets are referenced to CF Benchmarks indices.

For a full list of products that are referenced against CF Benchmarks indices, please visit our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027935277/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@payward.com