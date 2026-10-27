ISG highlights Akkodis' governed, enterprise-integrated approach to developing and deploying agentic AI at global scale

ZÜRICH, CH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company and part of the Adecco Group, has been recognized as a Product Challenger by Information Services Group (ISG) in the ISG Provider Lens Agentic AI Services 2026 report. The company was positioned in the Agentic AI Development and Deployment Services - Large quadrant at the global level. The recognition reflects Akkodis' focus on helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation and isolated proofs of concept toward governed, enterprise-scale adoption that delivers measurable business outcomes across industries.

Image: Akkodis recognized in ISG Provider Lens Agentic AI Services. 2026 Source: Akkodis

Engineering agentic AI from use case to production

ISG highlights Akkodis' support across the full agentic AI lifecycle, from use case identification and workflow decomposition through architecture, orchestration, enterprise integration, deployment and governance. Akkodis' AI agent swarm approach to enterprise process automation combines specialized agents, enterprise knowledge, tools, workflow orchestration and human controls to handle complex business processes. Its Agent Factory supports the development, testing and optimization of reusable agents and workflows, helping clients move from experimentation to controlled enterprise deployment and accelerate the reuse and industrialization of proven AI use cases.

Agents connected to real enterprise systems

ISG noted Akkodis' focus on integrating AI agents with enterprise applications, operational data and domain knowledge, rather than limiting them to standalone conversational experiences. The report highlights how retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), enterprise knowledge grounding and system integration enable AI agents to progress from generating information to executing workflows. ISG also cites Akkodis' experience across data analysis, routing, offer creation, digital marketing, document processing, technical knowledge management and mobility use cases.

According to the report, a travel and e-commerce implementation connected production-ready agents to pricing, inventory, CRM and marketing environments, resulting in nearly eight times faster processing. ISG also references manufacturing use cases where Akkodis automated document-intensive workflows through governed multi-agent orchestration, with full traceability and auditability.

Governance built in for production

ISG highlights Akkodis' approach to deploying agentic AI in production environments through capabilities including Kubernetes, role-based access controls, secure agent communication, audit logging, governed pipelines and human-in-the-loop decision points. The report also notes how Akkodis combines these capabilities with Responsible AI and engineering practices to support observability, traceability, security, regulatory alignment and lifecycle control. According to ISG, this governance-first approach enables enterprises to increase the role of AI agents while keeping clear authorization boundaries and human accountability for important decisions.

"This recognition from ISG reflects our commitment to helping enterprises move agentic AI from experimentation into responsible, real-world deployment," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. "Through Akakodis Intelligence we bring human expertise and technology together to achieve outcomes neither could deliver alone, while ensuring that, as agents take on a greater role in complex business processes, clear governance, oversight and accountability remain central to important decisions. Our engineering-led approach is designed to help clients achieve this balance and deploy agentic AI securely, responsibly and at scale."

"Akkodis brings engineering discipline to agentic AI, combining its AI agent swarm architecture, Agent Factory and orchestration capabilities to operationalize specialized agents across complex enterprise workflows," said Gowtham Sampath, Associate Director and Principal Analyst, ISG. "Its approach connects agents with enterprise systems and governed data, enabling repeatable, scalable workflow execution while maintaining the traceability, security and accountability enterprises require."

Scaling toward end-to-end workflows

Over the next 12 months, Akkodis plans to expand its agentic platforms and multi-agent orchestration, scale enterprise process automation through reusable agent patterns, and further develop industry-specific agents. The company will also deepen integration with enterprise knowledge, tools and applications, and strengthen governance, observability, security and lifecycle controls to increasingly support end-to-end workflow execution with appropriate human oversight.

Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN:CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq:III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-recognized-in-isg-provider-lensr-agentic-ai-services-2026-1241526