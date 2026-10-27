GomSpace A/S: Ukraine's Sovereign Satellite Now Operating in Orbit

Ukraine's Sovereign Satellite Now Operating in Orbit

HIMERA and GomSpace launched it under the OBRIA Initiative.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine's HIMERA and Denmark's GomSpace have launched OBRIA NANO - the first test satellite for a future independent Ukrainian communications network - into orbit and have already commenced operation.

OBRIA NANO marks the first historical step toward establishing resilient and sovereign satellite communications capabilities for Ukraine.

The satellite was launched as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission on October 1, 2026. It is progressing testing the OBRIA constellation capabilities according to plan. It will support technical testing intended to inform the design of the operational system, advancing OBRIA towards a Ukrainian national infrastructure.

Dependence on technologies from other countries, including partner countries, creates strategic risks, particularly during wartime. Developing domestic capabilities will help Ukraine diversify its communications channels and strengthen its strategic security. OBRIA NANO will operate under the control of a Ukrainian operator and serve Ukraine's strategic security needs.

"For us, this project is about more than launching a satellite. It is an opportunity to lay the foundation for an independent communications network for Ukraine. We are starting by testing technologies in orbit, while our long-term goal is to develop capabilities that will strengthen the country's strategic security and reduce dependence on external communications providers," says Misha Rudominski, Co-founder and CEO of HIMERA.

"We are excited to work with HIMERA and accelerate this important initiative. Our shared ambition is to strengthen Ukraine's independent communications capabilities and support the country's long-term security and economic development," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

In the long term, the initiative plans to deploy a satellite network that will provide communications coverage across Ukraine and complement the capabilities of European satellite networks. This will lay the groundwork for an independent Ukrainian satellite communications system serving the country's strategic security interests.

An important next step will be localizing satellite and ground communications terminal production in Ukraine. This will help develop domestic expertise in satellite communications and gradually expand Ukraine's manufacturing capabilities.

For more information from GomSpace, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

For more information from HIMERA, please contact:

Anna Yudina (Vice President of Growth and Communications)

Tel. +38 066 425 54 52

Email: anna@himeratech.com

HIMERA

HIMERA builds a comprehensive resilient network for the defense forces. HIMERA solutions are battlefield-ready and are used in the hottest defensive and offensive operations in Ukraine. HIMERA is a multidisciplinary team of experts that constantly improves the technology to meet the requirements of modern warfare and works alongside those who risk their lives every day. himeratech.com

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4416072/4341568.pdf Press release_GomSpace_ Himera https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-satellite-in-space,c3576357 GomSpace Satellite in Space

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