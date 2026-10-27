

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) announced a new iMac powered by the M6 chip, offering faster performance and enhanced AI capabilities in its slim all-in-one design. The new iMac is designed to deliver improved speed and power for families, creators and small businesses.



The new iMac features the M6 chip, delivering up to 18x faster performance than the most popular Intel-based iMac and up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than M4.



It includes a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and comes in seven colors. Pre-orders begin October 28, with availability starting November 6.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.96 percent up at $347.20.



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