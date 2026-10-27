Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Installs First Arrive Point Residential Unit

New residential installation in Central Indiana explores how a secure delivery endpoint helps keep packages safe and give residents peace of mind

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that it has installed an AP3 Plus, the latest version of its Arrive Point secure delivery endpoint, at a home in Central Indiana, the company's first residential Arrive Point installation to date. The installation is a test case to illustrate how the Arrive Point works in everyday home life and what it could mean for neighborhoods and their residents.

Packages are one of the most common deliveries to a home, and one of the easiest to lose track of. The Arrive Point provides a secure place for a package to be delivered to ahead of pickup from the resident. It is a secure delivery endpoint where a package can be dropped off and held until the resident is ready to pick it up, instead of sitting unattended and out in the open at the door.

The AP3 Plus, which Arrive AI announced on October 7, runs vision models on the unit itself to detect when a package has arrived and to track it through the handoff, with data kept on the unit.

Arrive AI sees broader possibilities for neighborhoods. As delivery methods evolve, secure delivery points could offer residents a safe place for their packages and give couriers, and in time delivery robots and drones, a consistent place to hand them off. That is the last inch of the last mile: the handoff between the delivery and the doorstep.

Arrive AI's AP3 Plus installation at this home will provide important daily use insights, including what residents value from a secure delivery point and how it fits into a neighborhood.

"Homes are the perfect example of where and when the last inch of the last mile really matters," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "A package that stays secure until you are ready for it is a simple kind of peace of mind. We are looking forward to continuing to evolve how we bring value with our Arrive Points to neighborhoods."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-installs-first-arrive-pointtm-residential-unit-1242508