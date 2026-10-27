Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Prukalopride Newbury

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Prukalopride Newbury 1 mg and 2 mg film-coated tablets in Sweden. No further country approvals are planned at this time.

Prukalopride Newbury, a selective, high affinity 5-HT4 receptor agonist, is a medication for the symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in adults in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief. Prukalopride Newbury is a generic version of Resolor. The current annual value of the Swedish market is estimated to be 0,58 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights. The approval is the result of the strategic partnership announced in March 2026 and further strengthens Newbury's growing portfolio of specialty products in the Nordics.

"The approval of Prukalopride Newbury shows that our partnership strategy delivers. Only months after signing the agreement, we now have a marketing authorization in place, offering Swedish patients and healthcare an additional treatment option for chronic constipation. Newbury is a company with high ambitions, and we look forward to launching this product in the near future." says Mr Karl Karlsson CEO of Newbury.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.