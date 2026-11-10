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WKN: A3DDU5 | ISIN: SE0015244884 | Ticker-Symbol: P52
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:55
0,147 Euro
+64,80 % +0,058
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 09:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Wins Two Swedish Hospital Tenders for Irinotecan Amarox

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two hospital tenders in Sweden for Irinotecan Amarox 20 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion. The first tender is for Västra Götalandsregionen with a contract period of two years with a potential prolongation, and the second is for Norra sjukvårdsregionen with a contract period of four years.

Irinotecan Amarox is a cytotoxic medication used in the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer, administered by intravenous infusion in a hospital setting. The contracts are expected to start in February 2027 and March 2027 respectively. These awards mark Newbury's first entry into the Swedish hospital tender market and represent an important step in the company's ambition to grow within oncology and the hospital segment in the Nordics.

"Winning these two tenders is a significant milestone for Newbury, as it marks our first entry into the Swedish hospital tender market. It demonstrates that we can compete successfully in public procurement and supply important oncology treatments to Swedish hospitals. We are proud of the trust shown by Norra sjukvårdsregionen and Västra Götalandsregionen, and we look forward to building on this success." says Mr Karl Karlsson CEO of Newbury

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO
karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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