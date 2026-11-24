Newbury has signed a licence and supply agreement with an existing partner to register and launch Ruxolitinib in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Ruxolitinib, 5, 10, 15 and 20 mg tablets, is a generic version of Jakavi. Ruxolitinib is a selective inhibitor of the Janus-associated kinases JAK1 and JAK2, used in the treatment of myelofibrosis, polycythaemia vera and graft-versus-host disease.

"Ruxolitinib is an important addition to our portfolio and strengthens our position within oncology and haematology in the Nordics. With this agreement we can offer Nordic patients and healthcare a cost-effective alternative within a significant therapy area. Newbury is a company with high ambitions, and we are rapidly growing our portfolio together with strong international partners." says Mr Karl Karlsson CEO of Newbury

Regulatory applications will be submitted in all four Nordic countries, and launch is planned following approval and as soon as regulatory exclusivities and patents allow us.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.