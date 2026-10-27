

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Heart Association, in partnership with three other medical organizations, has released the first-ever guidelines dedicated to women's heart health.



Published on October 26, the guidelines outline four key stages of a woman's life, from puberty to menopause and beyond, to help doctors better understand and manage heart health risks.



The guidelines were developed with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.



The new approach considers heart health a lifelong priority, with particular attention to important biological changes such as menstruation, pregnancy, the period before menopause, and menopause itself. These changes can influence cardiovascular health and may help doctors identify potential risks earlier.



Sadiya Khan, chair of the group that prepared the guidelines, said the aim is to improve coordination between different medical specialists and ensure women receive consistent care throughout their lives. She noted that women's healthcare is often divided across specialties, which can lead to gaps in treatment. The guidelines recommend identifying heart disease risks early and creating prevention plans suited to each woman's needs.



The guidelines also recommend establishing specialized centres across the United States to improve women's cardiovascular care. These centres would bring together healthcare professionals from different specialties and focus on treatment, medical education, research and community awareness.



William Grobman, vice-chair of the group that developed the guidelines, highlighted the importance of pregnancy and the period after childbirth in assessing heart health. He explained that pregnancy complications can reveal a woman's increased risk of developing heart problems later in life. Such information should help doctors guide long-term care even after pregnancy ends.



The new guidelines mark an important step towards improving heart health care for women. By encouraging early risk detection, coordinated medical care and more women-focused research, they aim to strengthen prevention and treatment throughout a woman's life.



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