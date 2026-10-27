

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, treasuries continued to experience choppy trading throughout the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.993 percent.



Traders seemingly remained reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to closely analyze the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 92.8 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged tomorrow but a 78.0 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike in December.



Following the Fed announcement on Wednesday, traders will turn their attention to a closely watched reading on consumer price inflation due to be released on Thursday.



Meanwhile, traders seemed to shrug off the latest U.S. economic data, including a Conference Board report unexpectedly showing a substantial improvement in consumer confidence in the month of October.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 91.7 in October from an upwardly revised 84.2 in September.



The sharp increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the consumer confidence index to dip to 80.4 from the 81.9 originally reported for the previous month.



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