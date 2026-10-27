

ALMERE (dpa-AFX) - ASM International N.V. (ASM.AS) on Tuesday reported lower net earnings for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, despite strong revenue growth.



Net earnings declined to EUR 308.1 million from EUR 384.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share fell to EUR 6.27 from EUR 7.82. Revenue increased to EUR 1.1594 billion from EUR 800.0 million.



Operating result rose to EUR 378.9 million from EUR 242.8 million, while earnings before income taxes declined to EUR 384.6 million from EUR 442.0 million. The prior-year period included an EUR 181.4 million impairment reversal related to investments in associates.



ASM.AS closed Tuesday's trading at EUR 743.20, up EUR 35.40 or 5.00 percent on the Amsterdam Exchange.



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