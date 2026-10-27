

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $519 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $2.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expand Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $338 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $3.286 billion from $2.966 billion last year.



Expand Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $519 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.286 Bln vs. $2.966 Bln last year.



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