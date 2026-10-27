

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) announced earnings for third quarter of $910 billion



The company's earnings totaled $910 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.042 billion, or $2.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $3.845 billion from $3.964 billion last year.



Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $910 Bln. vs. $1.042 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue: $3.845 Bln vs. $3.964 Bln last year.



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