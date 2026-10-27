

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $468 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $1.424 billion from $1.274 billion last year.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $468 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.424 Bln vs. $1.274 Bln last year.



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