

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $180.035 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $170.670 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $216.662 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.218 billion from $1.186 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $180.035 Mln. vs. $170.670 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.218 Bln vs. $1.186 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.360 B To $ 1.430 B



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