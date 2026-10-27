

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $342.407 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $119.558 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $359.9 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 69.7% to $1.305 billion from $769.210 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $342.407 Mln. vs. $119.558 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.305 Bln vs. $769.210 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.95 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.250 B To $ 1.350 B



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