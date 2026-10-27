

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.761 billion, or $7.59 per share. This compares with $549 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.781 billion or $7.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 61.0% to $4.233 billion from $2.629 billion last year.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.761 Bln. vs. $549 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.59 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $4.233 Bln vs. $2.629 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 9.20 To $ 9.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.8 B To $ 4.9 B



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