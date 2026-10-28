Elektros, Inc.: An American Lithium Horizon: Elektros Explores a Strategic New York Opportunity

A closer look at domestic sourcing, capital discipline and the next chapter of a publicly traded lithium vision

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / A New Frontier Worth Exploring

With the appeal of American-based lithium supply chains gaining attention, ELEKTROS Inc. (publicly traded, OTC PINK:ELEK) is examining a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border but firmly on the U.S. side. The Company sees a compelling reason to investigate the location and its possible strategic fit. This is an exploratory initiative: no property acquisition has closed, and no mineral resource has been independently verified.

The Domestic Advantage-If the Fundamentals Align

A viable U.S. mining operation could offer an attractive logistical proposition: moving American-origin lithium-bearing material toward domestic processors without the ocean freight, import-clearance procedures and certain tariff exposures associated with overseas shipments. These possible advantages remain hypothetical. Geology, property rights, infrastructure, environmental obligations, permitting, transport, processing access and project economics must all withstand rigorous scrutiny.

A Vision with More Than One Dimension

Lithium is central to many electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage applications, with relevance to selected aerospace and defense supply chains. ELEKTROS is interested in the broader opportunity for dependable domestic supply, while emphasizing that it has no U.S. military purchase order, government contract or award. Separately, the Company continues to evaluate potential development relationships relating to its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. No commercial prototype, licensing transaction, adoption or revenue is assured.

An Industry in Focus

Industry reporting has underscored both the strategic interest in domestic lithium and the challenges of building projects. Bloomberg reported in June 2026 on U.S. Army-related mineral-processing arrangements involving other companies, including EnergyX and ioneer, and later reporting described the cancellation of a proposed Defense Logistics Agency lithium purchase solicitation. Reuters covered a $90 million Pentagon grant to Albemarle tied to its Kings Mountain project in 2023, as well as broader U.S. mineral and battery-material initiatives in August 2026. Benzinga discussed lithium-development capital requirements in October 2026. These reports concern other entities and initiatives; none represents an endorsement, order or award for ELEKTROS.

Where Conviction Meets Verification

For shareholders following emerging American lithium stories, ELEKTROS believes the most meaningful next step is disciplined evaluation-not premature promises. Potential diligence includes confirming ownership and mineral rights, reviewing geological information, arranging independent sampling, assessing permits and environmental responsibilities, identifying viable transportation and refinery pathways, and evaluating financing and transaction terms. No acquisition, resource estimate, mine development or production timetable is guaranteed.

A Message to the Investment Community

In an October market filled with anticipation, ELEKTROS welcomes the attention of investors who understand the potential-and the uncertainty-of early-stage opportunities. Management believes patient investigation and credible milestones are the right foundation for building long-term shareholder interest. The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued attention and expresses gratitude to Almighty God as it works toward verifiable progress. Nothing in this release establishes a fair value for ELEK shares or predicts their performance.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company under OTC ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property is neither an acquired asset nor a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Statements about property acquisition, mineralization, resources, mining, processing, logistics or tariff savings, future U.S. automotive, aerospace or defense sales, government opportunities, financing, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing and market conditions reflect expectations, not guarantees. No completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, military contract, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype is announced. Risks include geological uncertainty, property title, mineral rights, environmental regulation, permits, capital constraints, commodity prices, refining capacity, transport costs, tariffs, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Actual results may differ materially; the Company undertakes no duty to update statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC PINK:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Bloomberg, June 25, 2026: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg-related report, August 2026: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters, September 12, 2023: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters, August 7, 2026: https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/an-american-lithium-horizon-elektros-explores-a-strategic-new-york-opportunity-1242991