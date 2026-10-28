

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Temenos AG (TMNSF.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $63.37 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $44.36 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Temenos AG reported adjusted earnings of $84.42 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $292.50 million from $258.52 million last year.



Temenos AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $63.37 Mln. vs. $44.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $292.50 Mln vs. $258.52 Mln last year.



Annual Recurring Revenue $903.6 Million



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