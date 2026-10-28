

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS), A South Korean semiconductor manufacturer, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 39.53 trillion from KRW 12.60 trillion in the previous year.



Operating income declined to KRW 83.33 trillion from KRW 11.38 trillion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 104.62 trillion from KRW 24.45 trillion in the previous year.



SK hynix is currently trading 9.77% higher at KRW 1,472,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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