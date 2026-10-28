

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (009540.KS), on Wednesday reported a decline in the net income despite higher sales and operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 1.5 percent to KRW 623.5 billion from KRW 633.2 billion in the previous year.



Operating income surged to KRW 1.4472 trillion from KRW 1.0538 trillion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 8.2862 trillion from KRW 7.5815 trillion in the previous year.



HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is currently trading 1.22% lesser KRW 243,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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