

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.690 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.481 billion, or $0.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $13.350 billion from $12.760 billion last year.



UBS Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.690 Bln. vs. $2.481 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $13.350 Bln vs. $12.760 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News