

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX), an Australian retailer operating supermarkets and other retail businesses, reported a 4.7% increase in first-quarter group sales to A$19.353 billion, supported by growth in Australian Food and Australian B2B.



E-commerce sales rose 16% to A$3.1 billion. Customer Net Promoter Scores remained resilient at 48, down 1 point from September 2025, despite continued cost-of-living pressures.



Australian Food sales increased 6.9% to A$14.84 billion, while Australian B2B sales rose 4.4% to A$1.63 billion.



New Zealand Food sales declined 6.4% to A$1.85 billion.



W Living sales edged down 0.7% to A$1.38 billion, while sales in the Other segment rose 13.1% to A$75 million.



On the ASX, Woolworths Group shares closed down 0.46% at A$40.82 on Wednesday.



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