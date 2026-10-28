

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. (267250.KS), a South Korean industrial holding company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 556.4 billion from KRW 174.6 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 2.9197 trillion from KRW 1.7024 trillion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 22.08 trillion from KRW 18.2243 trillion in the previous year.



HD Hyundai is currently 6.91% higher at KRW 145,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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