

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Yuhan Corp. (000100.KS, 000105.KS), a South Korean pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net income despite higher sales in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income declined 20.8 percent to KRW 14.35 billion from KRW 18.14 billion in the previous year.



Operating income surged to KRW 34.75 billion from KRW 24.10 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 585.74 billion from KRW 551.13 billion in the previous year.



Yuhan closed trading 0.92% higher at KRW 65,800 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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