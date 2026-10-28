

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Tuesday said that Jerome Rouquet will join as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from December 1, 2026. Rouquet will report to Chief Executive Officer Mark Stewart and become a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.



The company said that Rouquet is presently serving as CFO of Visteon Corporation. Before joining Visteon in 2020, he held senior finance leadership positions at Tenneco and Federal-Mogul, where he also served as CFO.



Goodyear Tire & Rubber said that Scott Deakin, who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue in the role until Rouquet assumes office and will support the leadership transition.



Commenting on the appointment, Mark Stewart, CEO, said, 'This is an important addition to our leadership team. Jerome combines deep financial expertise with a proven ability to help organizations improve performance and navigate transformation. As we continue building momentum and executing our long-term strategy, his leadership and experience will help position Goodyear for success.'



On the NASDAQ, GT ended Tuesday's trading at $4.3900, up $0.0800 or 1.9 percent.



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