

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SKC Co., Ltd. (011790.KS), a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and industrial films, on Wednesday reported a widened loss despite higher sales in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company widened to KRW 128.4 billion from KRW 90.6 billion in the previous year.



Operating loss narrowed to KRW 49.6 billion from KRW 54.9 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 638.9 billion from KRW 507 billion in the previous year.



SKC Co closed trading 0.12% lesser at KRW 83,100 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News