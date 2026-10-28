

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE, DBK.MI, DB) reported Wednesday higher third-quarter profit with increased revenues and assets under management. Further, the firm confirled fiscal 2026 outlook.



Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'This performance positions us to meet our 2026 objectives, and further reinforces our confidence that we have upside to our RoTE target of above 13 percent in 2028.'



In the third quarter, Deutsche Bank's net profit was €1.85 billion, 2 percent higher than last year's €1.82 billion.



Earnings per share were €0.94, up 6 percent from the prior year.



Profit before tax rose 8 percent year-on-year to €2.63 billion.



Net revenues grew 4 percent to €8.34 billion from last year's €8.04 billion, with high-quality business mix.



Provision for credit losses of €501 million climbed 20 percent from last year's €417 million.



Assets under management or AuM was up €50 billion to €2.0 trillion across Private Bank and Asset Management during quarter, driven by record net inflows of €47 billion.



Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank said it remains on track to achieve its full-year 2026 revenue target of above €33 billion, supported by its strong nine-month performance. The bank also is on track to deliver strong operating performance for the full year.



In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $32.42, up 0.93 percent.



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