

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY249.289 billion, or JPY82.97 per share. This compares with JPY196.643 billion, or JPY64.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to JPY2.694 trillion from JPY2.317 trillion last year.



Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY249.289 Bln. vs. JPY196.643 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY82.97 vs. JPY64.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.694 Tn vs. JPY2.317 Tn last year.



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