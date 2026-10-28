

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F, STMN.SW), a Swiss maker of dental implants and related products, on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the third-quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by improved revenue from all regions.



For the three-month period, the company recorded revenue of CHF 667.1 million, higher than CHF 602.2 million in the same period last year. The Group's revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and African markets moved up to CHF 256 million from the prior year's CHF 234 million. The company's revenue from the Latin American market was CHF 70.5 million, up from CHF 62.3 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group still expects high single-digit organic revenue growth with core EBIT margin expansion of around 140 to 170 basis points.



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