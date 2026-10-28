Sinopec Releases Africa Sustainability Report and Launches WE17 Global Communication Brand in Cairo

CAIRO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec" or "the Company") released Sinopec's Sustainability Report in Africa (2021-2025) in Cairo on October 25 which highlights five years of progress in energy cooperation, environmental protection, community development, and cultural exchange. The Company also introduced its global sustainability communication brand, WE17. The report shows that Sinopec implemented 33 projects across 16 African countries between 2021 and 2025, with cumulative investment exceeding US$5.7 billion and total tax payments and social responsibility contributions surpassing US$4 billion over the same period. In 2025, its operations directly created 16,000 local jobs.

Zhao Liuqing, Minister Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, addressed the event and noted that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt and of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries. Mr. Zhao described Sinopec's activities in Egypt as an example of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership and a contribution to stronger people-to-people ties. Magdy Amer, board member of the Egypt-China Friendship Association and former Egyptian ambassador to China, also delivered remarks recognizing Sinopec's contributions to economic and social development.

Wei Dong, Managing Director of Sinopec Africa Office, presented the report and reaffirmed the Company's commitment to leveraging its integrated industrial capabilities, increasing investment in quality resources, and balancing economic performance with ecological protection and community well-being. He also emphasized Sinopec's continued participation in Africa's industrialization and public service development.

Sinopec expands energy cooperation and environmental protection

The sustainability report documents Sinopec's activities in oil and gas exploration, engineering services, refining, energy trade, and renewable energy. Sinopec is exploring wind and solar alternatives for oilfield operations in the Western Desert of Egypt through its partnership with Apache Corporation. At the Sinopec-Apache project in Egypt, gas flaring had been reduced by more than 60% by the end of 2025 through energy efficiency and gas recovery measures.

Additionally, Sinopec participates in five offshore exploration and development blocks in Angola and maintains long-term energy cooperation with Algeria. Its renewable energy activities include Ethiopia's Adama Wind Power Project, which meets approximately 20% of the capital's electricity demand, and a geothermal pipeline project that supports clean electricity generation in Kenya. Environmental initiatives include planting over 7,000 mangroves in Angola and deploying ultra-low-noise intelligent drilling rigs in Uganda which have reduced carbon emissions by more than 90% compared with conventional rigs.

Continued investment in communities and cultural exchange

Sinopec's community programs focus on employment, vocational training, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. A welding training initiative in Uganda has equipped 60 local workers with internationally recognized certifications. Across Africa, the Company has helped with the construction of more than 70 water supply plants and installation of over 4,300 kilometers of water pipelines.

In Egypt, an education-assistance initiative has supported the construction of 201 girls' schools, providing educational opportunities for over 15,000 students. Cultural exchange programs include the "Silk Road Book House - China Bookshelf" initiative in Egypt, Algeria, and Cameroon, as well as cultural exchange activities for young people.

Sinopec launches WE17

The event also saw the introduction of Sinopec's global sustainability communication brand, WE17, under the slogan "Together for Better." It is aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and focuses on the three themes of Clean, which represents environmental responsibility, Care, which emphasizes community well-being, and Culture, which promotes cross-cultural exchange.

Approximately 100 representatives from government, business, academia, and the media attended the event.

For more information, visit SINOPEC's official website.

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