

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dutch beer company Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO.AS, HEIOA.XC) reported Wednesday higher revenues and volume in its third quarter.



Further, the firm reiterated 2 percent to 6 percent organic operating profit growth guidance for fiscal 2026. All other guidance metrics also remain unchanged.



In the third quarter, revenue was 9.56 billion euros, a reported increase of 9.7 percent from 8.71 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 4.4 percent.



Net revenue grew 10.5 percent from last year to 8.09 billion euros with all regions contributing. Organic net revenue growth was 4.6 percent.



Net revenue per hectolitre went up 0.7 percent as positive pricing and brand mix were offset by negative country mix, particularly from the strong growth in Asia Pacific.



Total volume grew 4.8 percent organically, with growth across all four regions and HEINEKEN's focus markets outperforming.



Total consolidated volume increased 3.9 percent, licensed volume 19.5 percent, both organically.



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