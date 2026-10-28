

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY368.083 billion, or JPY506.12 per share. This compares with JPY169.813 billion, or JPY231.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 60.5% to JPY845.200 billion from JPY526.733 billion last year.



Advantest Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY368.083 Bln. vs. JPY169.813 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY506.12 vs. JPY231.49 last year. -Revenue: JPY845.200 Bln vs. JPY526.733 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,027 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.863 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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