

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR31 million, or EUR0.04 per share. This compares with EUR52 million, or EUR0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortum Oyj reported adjusted earnings of EUR65 million or EUR0.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to EUR1.114 billion from EUR929 million last year.



Fortum Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR31 Mln. vs. EUR52 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.04 vs. EUR0.06 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.114 Bln vs. EUR929 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News