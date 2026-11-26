

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Fortum Corporation (FORTUM.HE) announced a renewed business structure and leadership team on Thursday as part of efforts to accelerate customer-led growth, simplify governance and improve execution of its strategy.



The new operating model will take effect on February 1, 2027, with President and CEO Markus Rauramo continuing to lead the company. The structure will comprise three business units: Corporate Customers and Markets, led by Kati Levoranta; Consumer Solutions, headed by Mikael Rönnblad; and Generation, led by Mikael Lemström.



The enabling functions will include Finance, led by CFO Tiina Tuomela, Strategy and Innovation, for which a recruitment process will begin, and People, led by Karin Svenske Nyberg.



Current leadership team member Simon-Erik Ollus has decided to pursue opportunities outside Fortum following an agreed transition period.



Fortum said the changes will align its organization and resources more closely with customer needs while maintaining financial discipline, risk management and operational control. The revised structure will not affect its external financial reporting, and its existing reporting segments will remain unchanged for now.



The company sees near-term growth opportunities particularly in data centres, consumer markets and small and medium-sized businesses, while demand from metals, mining and other energy-intensive industries is expected to develop over the medium to long term.



Fortum will provide further details on its long-term strategy, growth ambitions and key performance indicators alongside its full-year results on February 2, 2027.



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