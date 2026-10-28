

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever PLC (ULVR.L), a global consumer goods company, Wednesday reported a 6.7% increase in third-quarter turnover to €13.271 billion, while underlying sales growth reached 5.2%, driven by higher volumes and prices.



Underlying volume growth was 2.9%, while price growth was 2.3%.



For the first nine months of 2026, underlying sales growth stood at 4.9%, and turnover rose 2.7% to €38.919 billion.



Beauty & Wellbeing turnover increased 9.5% to €3.5 billion in the third quarter, with underlying sales growth of 5.7%.



Personal Care turnover rose 9.7% to €3.6 billion, supported by underlying sales growth of 6.3%.



Home Care turnover increased 7.5% to €3.1 billion, with underlying sales growth of 9.1%.



Foods underlying sales growth was 0.1% at €3.1 billion, while turnover stood at €3.1 billion.



The board declared a third-quarter interim dividend of €0.4664 per share, an increase of 3% from the year-ago period.



Unilever upgraded its full-year outlook and now expects underlying volume growth of at least 3%. Previously, the company had expected full-year underlying volume growth of around 3%.



On the LSE, Unilever shares closed down 0.62% at 4,892.50 on Tuesday.



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