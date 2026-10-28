

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in September from the previous year as exports grew much faster than imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to $5.16 billion in September from $6.96 billion a year ago.



In September, exports jumped by 15.3 percent annually, while imports rose only by 5.6 percent.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $541 million.



Turkey's main partner country for exports during September was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Iraq, and Italy. The country imported more from China, followed by Germany, the USA, and Italy.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News