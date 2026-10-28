

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - UPM-Kymmene Oyj (RPL.F) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR79 million, or EUR0.15 per share. This compares with EUR16 million, or EUR0.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, UPM-Kymmene Oyj reported adjusted earnings of EUR104 million or EUR0.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to EUR2.202 billion from EUR2.226 billion last year.



UPM-Kymmene Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR79 Mln. vs. EUR16 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.15 vs. EUR0.03 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.202 Bln vs. EUR2.226 Bln last year.



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