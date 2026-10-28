

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz Group AG (SDZ.SW), a provider of generic medicines and biosimilars, Wednesday reported 4% growth in third-quarter sales. The company lowered its full-year 2026 sales growth outlook due to temporary market challenges and supply constraints in its biosimilars business, while raising its core EBITDA margin guidance.



Third-quarter net sales were $2.942 billion, up 4% from $2.825 billion a year ago.



Biosimilars sales increased 16% to $998 million, while generics sales declined 1% to $1.944 billion.



The company now expects 2026 net sales growth of 5% to 6% at constant currencies, compared with its previous outlook for mid-to-high single-digit growth. It said stronger demand for biosimilars led to short-term supply constraints in Europe and international markets, while market conditions in Germany were more challenging than anticipated.



Sandoz raised its 2026 core EBITDA margin guidance to 23.0% to 23.5%, compared with its previous expectation of year-on-year expansion of around 100 basis points. The core EBITDA margin was 21.7% in 2025.



The company noted that the revised guidance does not affect its previous outlook through 2028 or its recently announced outlook through 2030.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Sandoz shares closed down 0.32% at CHF 82.10 on Tuesday.



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