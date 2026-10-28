

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNEBV.HE) Wednesday said that its net income rose 20 percent in the third quarter, helped by higher revenues and increased order intake. The company also provided an outlook for the year ahead.



The elevator and escalator manufacturer reported net income of 272.0 million euros in the third quarter, up from 226.9 million euros in the same period last year. On a per-share basis, basic earnings grew to 0.52 euros from 0.43 euros in the year-ago quarter.



According to KONE, third-quarter sales rose 5.2 percent to 2.91 billion euros from 2.76 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2025. Orders received climbed 7.2 percent in the three-month period to 2.29 billion euros from 2.14 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.



The company said that Adjusted EBIT rose 8.3 percent to 369.0 million euros from 340.7 million euros in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 12.7 percent from 12.3 percent in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, KONE expects sales growth in the 4 percent to 6 percent range, at comparable exchange rates, in 2026, and its adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 12.5 percent to 12.9 percent.



On the Helsinki Exchange, KNEBV.HE is down 4.4 percent on Wednesday's trading at 54.02 euros.



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