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WKN: 887234 | ISIN: SE0000106205 | Ticker-Symbol: PEKB
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 09:08
8,670 Euro
-0,69 % -0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7458,77010:55
8,7458,76010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Peab grows with greater profitability

Peab Interim report January - September 2026

"Peab continued to grow and strengthen profitability during the third quarter. Operating profit and the operating margin improved in all four business areas during the quarter. Cash flow was strong which contributed to a lower net debt/equity ratio", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

July - September 2026

  • Net sales SEK 16,304 million (15,602)
  • Operating profit SEK 1,296 million (1,148)
  • Operating margin 7.9 percent (7.4)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK 1,226 million (1,067)
  • Earnings per share SEK 3.67 (3.01)
  • Orders received SEK 9,405 million (10,223)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK 1,900 million (2,792)

January - September 2026

  • Net sales SEK 43,853 million (41,464)
  • Operating profit SEK 2,065 million (1,630)
  • Operating margin 4.7 percent (3.9)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK 1,845 million (740). Net financial items were charged in the comparable period with SEK -611 million from the effect of the settlement regarding Mall of Scandinavia
  • Earnings per share SEK 5.52 (1.97)
  • Orders received SEK 43,306 million (39,980)
  • Order backlog SEK 52,439 million (48,279)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK 629 million (1,869)
  • Net debt SEK 7,212 million (7,991)
  • Net debt/equity ratio 0.4 (0.5)

For further information, please contact:
Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through
Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 28, 2026, at 8 a.m. CET.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 61 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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